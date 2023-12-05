Under-fire Erik ten Hag is convinced he retains the backing of Manchester United’s players after the club were angered by reports he had lost some of the dressing room.

A 10th defeat of the season against Newcastle last weekend led to some suggestion that the boss had lost the confidence of up to half of his players, with concerns over his style, tactics and signings mentioned.

Those reports led to the club banning four media outlets shortly before Tuesday’s press conference set up to preview the midweek Premier League clash against Chelsea.

“We are together,” Ten Hag stressed to reporters who did attend, accusing others of “going around our back printing articles”.