Ten Hag heaps praise on teenage match-winner Kobbie Mainoo: 'Wonderful to see'

Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Kobbie Mainoo after the teenage star’s stunning stoppage-time winner sealed Manchester United a needlessly stressful 4-3 win at Wolves.

The misfiring Red Devils produced their best first-half performance of the Premier League season at Molineux, where Marcus Rashford struck inside five minutes of his first match since last week’s reported Belfast escapades.

But Wolves battled back after the break and were minutes away from earning shock point, before Mainoo broke the hearts of the home supporters in the 97th minute.

“It’s wonderful to see,” Ten Hag said after the game.