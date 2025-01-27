Watch: Amorim takes swipe at Rashford's commitment to Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim appeared to suggest he would rather have 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital in his squad than Marcus Rashford after appearing to question the 27-year-old’s commitment to the team.

The 27-year-old has not played for his hometown club since 12 December and did not make the squad for their 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday, 26 January.

"I will put [in] Vital before I put [in] a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that department," Amorim said of his decision.

Rashford took to social media later on Sunday evening to congratulate his team-mates for their success in west London.