Man United boss Erik ten Hag fumes at Casemiro red card: ‘I see two teams fighting’

Erik ten Hag hit out at the inconsistent implementation of VAR after Manchester United and Crystal Palace players clashed but only Casemiro was sent off for “crossing the line”.

Referee Andre Marriner was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR to review images of the Brazil international grabbing Will Hughes by the throat in the second half.

But Ten Hag said Palace players should have also been punished for their role in the melee, which saw United finish the game with 10 men.

