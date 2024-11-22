‘This is my place’: Ruben Amorim’s first interview as Manchester United’s manager

Ruben Amorim declared Manchester United “his place” in his first interview since becoming the club’s manager.

Speaking to Gary Neville, the 39-year-old described how difficult it was to leave Sporting Lisbon in the middle of the season but maintained that the moment was “perfect” for him.

Amorim is United’s sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 having masterminded the club’s 20th top-flight title.

He arrived in England at the start of last week to begin work as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor.

Amorim will lead United for the first time in Sunday’s highly-anticipated Premier League trip to Ipswich.