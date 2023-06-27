Anti-Glazer protesters block Manchester United megastore on day of new kit release

Manchester United supporters staged fresh protests against the Glazers at Old Trafford on Tuesday 27 June, as the club launched their kit for next season.

A group of fans were seen blocking the entrance to the megastore, holding signs that read “Glazers Out” and “Don’t feed the greed”.

“We want Glazers out, say we want Glazers out,” they could be heard chanting.

United have projected record annual revenue of up to £640 million in the current financial year as the takeover saga surrounding the club rumbles on.

The Glazer family are weighing up offers for the club from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.