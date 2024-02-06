Pochettino reveals text from Chelsea owners amid sacking speculation

Mauricio Pochettino revealed he received a supportive text from Chelsea’s owners as pressure on the Argentine grows.

Pochettino spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea FA Cup fourth-round replay with Aston Villa on Wednesday, 7 February.

“I receive a very good text from them. We are all together in this and that is the most important. Of course, they are in contact with me and the sporting director every day,” Pochettino said when asked about whether he still feels the owners’ trust.

His side were booed off by a lot of home supporters at Stamford Bridge following the Blues’ 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with many calling for the head coach to be sacked.