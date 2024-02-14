Megan Rapinoe believes those who celebrated her career-ending Achilles injury occupy a “special place in hell”.

The former footballer, 38, 38, limped off the pitch just three minutes into the NWSL Championship game last November, as her OL Reign teammates went on to lose to Gotham FC.

Speaking months after the heartbreaking end to her career, Rapinoe addressed those who revelled in her misery.

“We want these perfect stories and I’m a controversial figure, and having people celebrate it - but then also be so disingenuous about it, that part is kinda funny too,” she told the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast.

“I’m like, wow you guys are in a special place in hell that you’re celebrating this.”