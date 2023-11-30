Luka Doncic was fined $2,000 by the NBA for a flopping violation in the Dallas Mavericks’ recent 121-115 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Slovenian scored 41 points in the game, equalling a 40-year-old stat record last posted by Magic Johnson in 1982.

However, he was judged to have fallen to the ground without any obvious contact upon sinking a three-pointer in the opening moments of the game - leading to the fine.

Doncic, though, saw the funny side of the incident and posted photos wearing a referee’s jersey in his first practice after the fine was issued.