NBA star Nikola Jokic opens up on being famous: ‘I do not like this life’

NBA star Nikola Jokic has shared his thoughts on being famous.

The Denver Nuggets center revealed his wish is to live a private life when his career is over, admitting that he doesn’t like being in the public eye.

“I really don’t like this life, at the end of the day, we are just basketball players,” he told the Curious Mike podcast.

“The media is something that is around us, and of course, we’re getting paid because of the media, because of popularity. Being famous, I think some people like it. I don’t, really.”