Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino reacts to 4-1 loss at Newcastle: ‘You blame yourself’
Mauricio Pochettino shared that he was “angry and disappointed” after watching Chelsea’s 4-1 Premier League defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, 25 November.
The Argentinian watched the game from the directors’ box as he served a touchline ban.
“You blame yourself when these types of performance happen,” Pochettino reflected.
Newcastle’s win came as they had 13 players missing after midfielder Joe Willock was added to the casualty list with a recurrence of an Achilles injury.
Magpies head coach Eddie Howe was delighted with the win with the “stretched resources” his team had.
