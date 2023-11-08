Cam Newton has revealed that he had to choose a jersey number he didn’t want when he arrived at the Carolina Panthers for his 2011 NFL rookie season, because backup quarterback Jimmy Clausen refused to sell him the No 2 jersey for less than $1 million.

“He was like if you want it, you got to pay for it. I was like, cool, how much? He said a million. I said boy, kiss my ass” Newton recalled, explaining that he thought Clausen was joking.

“I said bro people don’t make a million dollars in a lifetime let alone I’m going to give you a million dollars just for a f***ing number.”

Newton went on to say that he made an “oath” to himself that Clausen would never be heard of in Carolina again.