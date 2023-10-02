NFL star David Njoku arrived for Sunday’s game (1 October) wearing a “villain” mask, after suffering facial burns to his face.

The Cleveland Browns tight end sustained injuries to his face and arm while trying to light a firepit in a bizarre accident at home on Friday night.

Njoku, 27, was listed as questionable ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens but arrived at the stadium with his face covered.

His pre-game look caused quite a stir on social media, with many suggesting wearing the mask was his “villain origin story”.

Others said Njoku’s fit “goes ridiculously hard”.