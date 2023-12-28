Former England goalkeeper David James details how smoking impacted his career

Former England goalkeeper David James has spoken out about how smoking impacted his career.

The former Liverpool, Manchester City and Portsmouth shot-stopper is part of a new NHS video campaign about the influence parents who smoke have on their children.

James revealed that he grew up with his mother smoking at the dinner table.

“My mum smoked, my friends smoked, it was around me. It didn’t take long for me to be hooked,” he said.

“Smoking had a massive impact on my performance. I couldn’t run two laps of an athletics track.”