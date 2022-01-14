Howard Stern calls for ‘f***nut’ Novak Djokovic to be banned from tennis

Radio host Howard Stern has called for Novak Djokovic to be banned from tennis, describing the world number one as a "f***nut".

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, is now facing deportation from Australia after the government revoked his visa for the second time on Friday morning.

But Stern thinks his punishment should not stop there, suggesting the 20-time grand slammer winner should be kicked out of tennis entirely.

"That f***nut Djokovic... what a f***ing asshole," the radio host said.

"They should throw him right the f*** out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye"

