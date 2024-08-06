Imane Khelif has called for an end to bullying as the boxer guaranteed herself an Olympic meda amid the ongoing eligibility row.

Khelif faces Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in the 66kg semi-final on Tuesday (6 August).

She has been in the spotlight since her opening bout match with Angela Carini on 1 August. Carini quit just 46 seconds into her round-of-16 bout with Khelif, after the Algerian landed one significant punch.

Last year, Khelif was disqualified from the women’s World Championships in New Delhi for failing a gender eligibility test

Speaking to the press, Khelif said: "I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles, according to the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes because this thing has effects, massive effects. It can destroy people.”