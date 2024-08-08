Matthew Hudson-Smith revealed his shock at finding out his parents were watching him in the stands as he finished second in the men’s 400 metres final in Paris.

The Wolverhampton athlete was leading into the final 50 metres at the Stade de France on Wednesday (7 August), but was beaten by the fast-finishing American Quincy Hall by four one hundredths of a second.

The 29-year-old lowered his own European record to 43.44 – the fifth-fastest time in 400 metres history, and completed a lap of honour, before realising his parents were watching from the stands.

Hudson-Smith said: “I didn’t even know they were here.”