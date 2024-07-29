Paris Olympics officials apologise for any ‘offence’ caused during opening ceremony

Paris Olympics officials have apologised for any "offence" caused by religious depictions during the opening ceremony.

On Sunday, 28 July, organiser Anne Descamps addressed complaints from Catholics and other Christian groups after the ceremony included a scene that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Ms Descamps told a press conference.

“We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence we are really sorry.”