Ray Reardon’s heartbreaking admission to Ronnie O’Sullivan before world title win

Ray Reardon made a heartbreaking admission to Ronnie O’Sullivan before the latter’s seventh world title win, in a resurfaced interview.

Reardon’s family announced his death from cancer at the age of 91, on Saturday (20 July).

In the BBC programme Ray Reardon: The Welsh Master, Reardon described his relationship with O’Sullivan as like “father and son” and spoke of his fondness for him.

Reardon then told O’Sullivan: “Nobody talks to me these days, no one gets in touch with me, it’s unbelievable.”

The pair finished off their conversation with “Love you”.