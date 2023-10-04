Jude Bellingham and Micah Richards burst out laughing during an exchange after Real Madrid’s Champions League win against Napoli.

The English midfielder starred for Los Blancos once again on Tuesday night, scoring his team’s second of the evening after a stunning solo run.

At full-time, Bellingham was interviewed by CBS Sports, with reporter Guillem Balague comparing him to Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher, who were both listening in the studio.

“Not Micah, no?” Bellingham responded, sending Richards wild.

Both burst out laughing before Richards confessed his love for the midfielder and suggested he’ll be in the running for the Ballon d’Or.