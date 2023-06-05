Karim Benzema is to leave Real Madrid after 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish club have announced.

The French striker, 35, departs as Real’s second all-time scorer with 353 goals and he won 25 trophies in Madrid – a club record.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club,” a statement read, adding he “has earned the right to decide his future”.

“Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football.”