Emotional Real Madrid star Endrick, 18, cries during presentation to fans

Endrick and his family enjoyed a special and emotional day at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday 27 July, where the 18-year-old was officially presented as a Real Madrid player.

His father, Douglas, struggled to hold back the tears even before the unveiling, while his mother, Cintia, was also visibly moved by the proceedings.

“These fans... This is crazy. I’m very happy because ever since I was a kid I’ve been a Real Madrid fan, and now I’m playing for Real Madrid,” the tearful teenager told the 43,000 fans inside the stadium.

Endrick leaves Brazil as a beloved player at Palmeiras after 81 matches and 21 goals, some of them key for the club’s title-winning form in recent years.