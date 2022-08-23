Jill Scott announces her retirement from football

Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football.

The midfielder, 35, was part of the England squad that won Euro 2022 in July.

Scott scored 27 goals and won 161 caps for the Lionesses, while also winning the Women’s Super League title and four women’s FA Cups.

“I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we’re going to make this a celebration. No sad faces! We’ve had too much fun for any tears,” Scott said in the Players’ Tribune.

