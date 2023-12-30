Rugby league legend Rob Burrow has revealed a wish for 2024 after he and friend Kevin Sinfield were recognised in the New Year Honours List

Sinfield and Burrow, who were Leeds Rhinos team-mates during trophy-laden rugby league careers, have received CBEs for services to motor neurone disease(MND) awareness.

Sinfield has raised over £15million since his friend Burrow was diagnosed with MND, an incurable and life-limiting condition, in December 2019.

Burrow said: “I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE. I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the new year to enjoy another special occasion together again.”