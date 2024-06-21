Rob Burrow made the world a better place to be, says wife Lindsey

The wife of Rob Burrow has said he “made the world a better place to be”.

In a moving tribute, Lindsey Burrow said her husband had given “so many people hope” and had left an “incredible” legacy.

Ex-rugby league player Rob died at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Lindsey said it had been “overwhelming” to see all of the tributes paid to Rob.

“I couldn’t put into words just how proud I am,” she said.

“I think he was just such an inspiration to so many people, and gave so many people hope.”