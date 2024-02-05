Neil Warnock has revealed his wife’s reaction to him taking the Aberdeen job.

The 75-year-old replaces Barry Robson, who was sacked last week with the club eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

While Warnock will be looking to guide Aberdeen up the table, it seems his move to the north of Scotland came as quite a shock to his wife.

“It’s a real good challenge and I know it’s a long way. Sharon, my wife, said ‘Aberdeen?!’” Warnock told reporters with a laugh on Monday 5 February, revealing he didn’t move for the money.

“I’ve always wanted to manage up here.”