Serena Williams have announced her imminent retirement from tennis, suggesting she is “evolving away” from the sport.

The 23-time grand-slam champion is expected to make one final appearance at the US Open later this month, before stepping away.

Williams, who grew up in Compton, California, is renowned as one of the greatest female athletes in history.

Her success is still discussed in her old city, with the community sharing fond memories of the Williams sisters following the news of Serena’s retirement.

“Those things show to little kids ‘we can make it,’” one resident said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.