NBA champion Shaq O’Neil appeared to ignore Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle as he approached him trackside for an interview at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday (19 November).

The star towered above everyone as he grabbed a picture with Red Bull stars, including team boss Christian Horner, who was forced to stand on his tip-toes.

Having been ignored, Brundle tried to grab O’Neil’s attention again.

The basketball turned around and replied: "Lewis Hamilton, Baby.”

Brundle seemed unphased by the ordeal.