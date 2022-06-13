David Beckham presented the Soccer Aid trophy to Usain Bolt after the World XI beat England on penalties to win the charity fixture.

Comedian Lee Mack secured glory by scoring the winning spot-kick in a shootout that finished 4-1 after a number of misses from England.

The sides drew 2-2 over 90 minutes at the London Stadium in an entertaining match that raised over £15 million for charity Unicef.

Bolt lifted the trophy alongside Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko, who was given the World XI’s captain armband ahead of kick-off.

