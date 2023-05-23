Spanish police make hate crime arrests over Vinicius Jr effigy

Spanish police said they have arrested four people in in connection with an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior that was hung from a bridge in Madrid in January 2022.

Authorities have also arrested three people in connection with the racist abuse directed at the Brazilian footballer during a match against Valencia on Sunday (21 May).

Policia Nacional announced on Tuesday that four individuals had been arrested on suspicion of hate crimes in connection with the hanging of a dummy wearing Vinicius’s shirt.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.