Klopp calls for Spurs vs Liverpool replay after VAR error: ‘It is unprecedented’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for their match against Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed due to the glaring VAR error which cost them the opening goal.

Fall-out from the VAR failure in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat - in which officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s goal due to a misunderstanding of the on-field decision - is still dominating discussions among football fans.

The Premier Game Match Officials Ltd released the audio conversation between officials and the VAR after a request from Liverpool, but Klopp said that had made little difference to their thinking.

“I think the only outcome should be a replay,” the Liverpool boss said.