Spurs’ Archie Gray gave his boot to a young fan in the crowd after their 3-0 win over Tamworth secured them a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

The defender swapped his footwear for the boy’s scarf before checking: “Will your parents be ok with this?”

On Sunday (12 January) part-timers Tamworth produced a heroic display to take Tottenham to extra-time before the Premier League club eventually came out in front.

Andy Peaks’ National League outfit pushed Spurs all the way at a buoyant Lambs Ground before Ange Postecoglou watched two of his substitutes help them progress.