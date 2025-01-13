Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:27
Spurs’ Archie Gray swaps young fan’s scarf for boot after Tamworth win: ‘Will your parents be ok with this?’
Spurs’ Archie Gray gave his boot to a young fan in the crowd after their 3-0 win over Tamworth secured them a place in the FA Cup fourth round.
The defender swapped his footwear for the boy’s scarf before checking: “Will your parents be ok with this?”
On Sunday (12 January) part-timers Tamworth produced a heroic display to take Tottenham to extra-time before the Premier League club eventually came out in front.
Andy Peaks’ National League outfit pushed Spurs all the way at a buoyant Lambs Ground before Ange Postecoglou watched two of his substitutes help them progress.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
01:54
The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:44
Dog and owner reunited five days after LA wildfire burns down house
00:54
Moment Bezos’ rocket launch attempt to rival Musk’s SpaceX cancelled
01:39
Selling Sunset star accuses LA landlords of cashing in on wildfires
01:34
Eva Longoria fights back tears and donates $50,000 to wildfire victims
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:32
Listen: Sam Thompson breaks silence on Zara McDermott split
02:08
Watch: Macy Gray storms off The Masked Singer stage
00:45
Alison Hammond goes make-up free as she’s praised by co-hosts
02:47