Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition

The annual cold water swimming competition took place in Stockholm on Saturday (5 February) in 1.9° celsius lake.

156 swimmers from over 10 countries took part in the Stockholm Winter Swim Open, an annual cold swimming competition in the icy waters of Stockholm’s Hellasgarden natural reserve.

The event sees the contestants competing in various age-dedicated categories for the title of Swedish Championships in Winter Swimming.

Maria, one of the contestants said: “The colder the water, the warmer the friendship!”

The oldest swimmer to take part in the event just celebrated 74 years of age.