German big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner has surfed what is possibly the biggest wave ever measured at 28.57 metres (93.73ft).

Steudtner’s attempt came off the coast of Nazare, Portugal, two months ago on Saturday 24 February.

The height of the wave was measured using state-of-the-art drone technology developed by Porsche Engineering and Team Steudtner.

Official confirmation of the new record is still pending, according to a press release from Porsche.

The current world record, which Steudtner also set in Nazare in 2020, is 26.21 metres (86.4ft).