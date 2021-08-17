Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 because it has not been mandatory to compete.

“No one has told me anything. No one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated so far,” the 23-year-old Greek player told a Cincinnati Masters press conference when asked if he would get jabbed while competing in the US. “At some point I will have to, I’m pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn’t been mandatory to compete, so I haven’t done it.”

The ATP Tour has publicly urged players to get vaccinated.