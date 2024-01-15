Thierry Henry made a dig at Tottenham’s expense, as he accepted Lionel Messi’s award for the Fifa Best Men’s Player on the Argentinian’s behalf on Monday night, 15 January.

After the Frenchman accepted the award in place of the Inter Miami player, who wasn’t in person in London, he turned his attention to co-host and Spurs fan Reshmin Chowdhury.

“You’re a Tottenham fan right?” the world cup winner asked, to which Mrs Chowdhury sighed and confirmed.

“You don’t usually get your hands on a trophy, so I’ll take this one,” Henry said, eliciting applause and laughter from the crowd.