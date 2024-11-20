Darren Till vowed to “obliterate” Tommy Fury before the two British fighters were separated by security at their press conference in London on Tuesday night (19 November).

Fury will return to the ring in his home city of Manchester on 18 January when he comes up against former UFC fighter Till at the Co-op Live arena.

Following a respectful start to the press conference, things quickly turned sour after Till threatened to kick Fury – half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson – during their fight before the 25-year-old’s father John Fury threw a drink towards Till which led to security stepping in.