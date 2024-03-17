Tottenham captain Son Heung-min described the team’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham as “unacceptable” and urged his team-mates to use it as a wake-up call.

Son appeared frustrated as he put his head in his hands when interviewed by Sky Sports following Saturday’s (16 March).

He said: “It is very disappointing and very frustrating.

“Everybody has to look in the mirror and say, ‘It was my fault’ because it was not good enough. It was not near the level where we put the effort all season.

“This time it was very, very disappointing. The attitude, the performance, it was not good enough. I think everyone needs this as a big wake-up call.”