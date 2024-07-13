Kelce brothers swarmed by Swifties at celebrity golf tournament

Travis and Jason Kelce were cheered on by fans as they took part in a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada on Friday, 12 July.

The American football player brothers competed against fellow stars in the American Century Championship and were swarmed by supporters on the Edgewood Tahoe Resort course.

Travis, who has been spotted supporting his girlfriend Taylor Swift on her European leg of her Eras tour, ended his first round tied with Roger Clemens and Colin Jost in 62nd place.