Travis Kelce changed the lyrics to an American country music song as he poked fun at the San Francisco 49ers during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

The tight end channelled his inner Garth Brooks with a version of “Friends in Low Places” in front of huge crowds on Wednesday 14 February.

“If you know this song, sing along,” Kelce began.

“Blame it all my roots, I showed up in boots and ruined the Niners affair,” he then sang, changing the original lyrics from “ruined your black tie affair”.

After his rendition, Patrick Mahomes attempted to pull the mic from Kelce.