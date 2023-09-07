Tyson Fury took his top off at a press conference before challenging his opponent Francis Ngannou to do the same.

Fury was taking part in a press conference ahead of his 28 October bout against former UFC champion Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After taking his top off, Fury goaded Ngannou to take his shirt off too.

World Boxing Council (WBC) officials have confirmed the October matchup will go to 10 rounds but Fury’s title will not be at stake.

In the press conference, Fury did not rule out the possibility of him stepping into the UFC octagon one day.