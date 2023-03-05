Jon Jones said he showed “conviction” as he made a triumphant return to UFC after three years away.

The American submitted Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight title at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, becoming a two-weight champion.

He forced Gane to tap with a guillotine choke, staking his claim as one of MMA’s greatest fighters.

“I’ve been wrestling since I was 12 years old and I feel stronger and more comfortable, especially on the ground,” Jones explained of his gameplan, after the win.

