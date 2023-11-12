Donald Trump was in attendance ringside at UFC 295 in New York on Saturday 11 November.

The former US president was cheered by the crowd as he walked to his seat with Dana White – a longtime friend and supporter – as well as Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock.

Mr Trump, who fist-bumped a fan while walking towards the cage, was seen applauding Diego Lopes after the first fight on the main card.

He has been in New York this week as part of a civil fraud trial involving his businesses.