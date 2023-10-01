Alan Shearer has described the decision to allow Luis Diaz’s goal in Liverpool’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as “incomprehensible”.

Speaking on Match of the Day, alongside Gary Lineker, Shearer said: “It’s incomprehensible. The one bit of VAR that we have accepted, learnt, and can’t argue about is the offside.

“Now this is going to put so much doubt into decisions that have gone on beforehand and in the future because of this. It is a monumental error; he is clearly onside. We actually spotted straight away within a second or two that it’s not offside.”