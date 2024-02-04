Arturo Vidal dresses as knight and rides horse at Colo Colo unveiling

Arturo Vidal arrived at his Colo Colo unveiling in a helicopter, before riding a horse around the pitch dressed as a knight.

The Chilean midfielder was greeted by around 35,000 fans at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago, as he returned to the club after 17 years.

He was filmed wearing a crown and holding a sword as he mounted the horse.

Vidal spent much of his career in Europe and had spells at Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona before making a return to his boyhood club South America.

He played a key role for Chile’s national side over the last decade, alongside Alexis Sanchez, Gary Medel and Claudio Bravo.