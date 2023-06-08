A young West Ham fan was in tears after the Hammers won their first piece of silverware since the 1980 FA Cup with their Europa Conference League victory on Thursday, 8 June.

The London side secured their first European trophy since 1965 after Jarred Bowen slotted past Pietro Terracciano to earn the Hammers a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Prague.

“I just can’t believe West Ham have won something, we’ve won more titles than Spurs,” the young Hammers fan said.

His reaction won the praise of Twitter users, with one commenting: “What an amazing memory for him to have. Bless him.”