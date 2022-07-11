Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title after beating Nick Kyrgios in final

Novak Djokovic maintained his stranglehold on Wimbledon by beating a frustrated Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive title and 21st grand slam crown.

The Serbian has now won seven of the last 11 titles at the All England Club, equalling Pete Sampras’ tally and closing to within one of both Roger Federer’s men’s singles record here and Rafael Nadal’s overall mark.

Djokovic was made to work for his latest victory, dropping the first set to Kyrgios before coming back to win the next three.

