Baseball announcers discuss Wordle during live broadcast

Announcers at a baseball game were heard discussing the minutiae of the popular online game Wordle, as the San Francisco Giants took on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dave Flemming and Jon Miller talked about the ins and outs of the New York Timespuzzle as the Giants entered the fourth inning, and continued for nearly half the turn of bat.

The pair discussed the game's origins and founder, as well as the huge sale of the game, and Mr Miller announced that he had received texts from friends urging him to not spoil the day's word.

Sign up to our newsletters.