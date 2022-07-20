Father commentates as son wins gold medal at World Athletics Championships

Jake Wightman stunned the World Athletics Championships to secure gold in the 1500m, and in turn, his first major global medal.

No one was cheering on the athlete from Nottingham more than his father, Geoff, who was commentating on the race in the rafters above.

Despite an incredibly emotional moment for both men, the commentator’s first words as his son crossed the finish line were as professional as ever.

“Jake Wightman has just had the run of his life,” Geoff said, before admitting: “My voice has gone”.

