‘It’s becoming home-ophobic’: The Last Leg sing their ‘World Cup anthem’

Channel 4’s late-night television show The Last Leg performed its very own anthem for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

A choir with LGBT+ rainbow flags draped around them sang the tune, which parodies Ian Broudie’s Three Lions.

“It’s becoming home, becoming homophobic,” the song goes, with lyrics also touching on other human rights issues surrounding the cup.

Adam Hills sings: “Everyone seems to know the score, but we just can’t ignore dead workers on the floor,” continuing with: “so many jokes, so many sneers, but they’ll jail you if you’re queer.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.